LUBBOCK, Texas—“The Beat Goes On” is the theme of the 45th annual Lubbock Arts Festival that will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. This two-day celebration from April 15-16 is West Texas’ largest fine arts and crafts event and was recognized as the “Best In Texas” by the Texas Festivals & Events Association in 2021 and 2022. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online, in advance, at selectaseatlubbock.com, or via phone at 806-770-2000.