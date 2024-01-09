LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Arts Festival is proud to announce its third consecutive win as the “Best Festival in Texas” by the Texas Festivals and Events Association (TFEA). The festival, organized by the Lubbock Arts Alliance, has once again secured the top honor in the category of “Best Overall Event”. This recognition comes after a year of exceptional growth, with a 20% increase in attendance and a remarkable expansion of arts programming for both adults and children. For more information about the Lubbock Arts Festival, go to lubbockartsfestival.org.