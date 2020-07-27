Lubbock Chamber giving out signs to show support local law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber and 100 Black Men of West Texas partnered earlier this month to create signs for Lubbock residents to place in their yards to show support of area law enforcement, and additional signs are now available.

The second batch of yard signs will be available for pick-up beginning Mon., July 27, between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Chamber office, 1500 Broadway, Suite 101 with continued giving out on Tuesday.

The Lubbock Chamber would like to thank the following businesses for their support in this effort: Carpet Tech; FiberMax-BASF; Lubbock Impact, Inc.; Madera Residential; Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc.; Piper Boutique; UMC Health System.

Businesses interested in further supporting this effort can contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000.