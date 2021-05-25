Lubbock Community theatre holds 80’s Prom June 12th

LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s a totally rad 80’s Prom at LCT, in their new home! Jam out to some bodacious tunes, dress up in your best 80s inspired throwback and dance away just like you did in high school. Admission is $25.00, 3 Drink Tickets cost $30.00 and costume rentals cost $30.00! The rentals will be first come first served, so get your orders in. The rentals will be due back within 24 hours of the event or you will be charged an extra 25 dollars. There will be Raffle Tickets on sale for $1.00 each and Prom King and Queen winners will be announced by end of the Prom. Here is your chance to snap up the title, and take home the crown and sash.