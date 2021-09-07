Lubbock Community Theatre hosts opening show, Clue September 17th

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you ready to find out who the murderer is on Sept 17th for Clue? Join LCT as they FINALLY have their opening show for the 2021-2022  MAIN SEASON! It will be for two weeks only based from the board game and film Clue. The production is scheduled for Sept. 17-19 and 24-26. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Sunday Matinees start at 2:30 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 (plus fees) for adults; and $15 (plus fees) for students and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

