LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Community Theatre presents production of No Room for a Picture on the Blank Wall takes a hard and compassionate look at a subject that can be difficult to talk about, Alzheimer’s. Roughly 1 in 9 Americans over the age of 65 are diagnosed with this disease. Some of the cast joined us today to talk about the impact this production had on them. Located at 3101 35th Street, LCT welcomes all with a variety of performances. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.