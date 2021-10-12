Lubbock Community Theatre presents “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 15th & 16th

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Community Theatre is proud to present “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October 16th at their theatre located at 3101 35th Street! “Rocky Horror Picture Show: is a cult classic about a couple who discovers the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. A mansion filled with crazy characters such as a saxophone playing biker, a frisky maid and butler, a groupie, and various unconventional conventionalists. Performances start at 8 p.m. and 10 pm.m both nights and you can get your tickets online by visiting lubbockcommunitytheatre.org!