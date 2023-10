LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s that time again! The onset of spooky season means the return of LCT’s annual Rocky Horror Picture Show! Two nights only, October 20 & 21 at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each night. Dressing up is highly encouraged. This is an 18 and up performance. No one under 18 will be admitted. Purchase tickets at: https://lubbocktheatre.com/rockyhorror.