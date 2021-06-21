Lubbock-Con celebrates all year long with monthly activities and fun

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-Con is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating pop culture fandom and sharing the love of cosplay, comics, gaming, and more with others in our community. The purpose of Lubbock-Con Ventures is to provide opportunities for education, entertainment, and engagement related to popular culture in West Texas and the surrounding areas. To meet this purpose, Lubbock-Con Ventures will: –Plan and execute conventions, expositions, performances, panel discussions, presentations, and other events to entertain, educate, and engage the community in popular culture.

-Foster awareness, inspiration, and appreciation for multiple fandoms and hobby related organizations, lifestyles, and industries.

-Provide members, as individuals and groups, with meaningful community engagement and outreach opportunities to encourage interactions and relationship building with diverse populations and organizations in West Texas.

-Encourage member development through mentoring, working cooperatively, and building relationships for personal growth and to further the reach of Lubbock-Con Ventures.

