LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock’s BIGGEST pop-culture convention is back! Lubbock Con will be in town February 25 and 26. It will be a fun filled weekend with over 80 Exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall, including a large free kids’ area, cosplay contest, escape rooms, free arcade, retro gaming stations and so much more. Bring the family, bring your friends to Lubbock-Con 2023 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Find out more at FACEBOOK.COM/LUBBOCKCON or LUBBOCKCON.COM.