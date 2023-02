LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock’s biggest pop-culture convention is back! Lubbock Con will be in town February 25 and 26. With 13 free activities for the family and kids, including hands on activities and crafts with local organizations, there is something for everyone. Bring the family, bring your friends to Lubbock-Con 2023 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Find out more at Facebook: Lubbock Con or lubbockcon.com.