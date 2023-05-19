LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to support our local charities than through Dining for Charities. There are so many restaurants and other businesses that are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. This program saves you money and a portion of the proceeds goes to support a chosen local non-profit organization in our area. Proceeds this month support Lubbock Impact. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com, lubbockimpact.com.