LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market has a new location at 511 Avenue K in the LHUCA courtyard. This original and still the best market for locally grown produce is every Saturday from May 27 through October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. After 14 years located in the Depot District, this move will provide a more scenic environment and a more enjoyable shopping experience for their market shoppers and vendors. The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market is a non-profit organization that supports the food needs on the South Plains. Each year a portion of the market’s profits are donated to the South Plains Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Lubbock. For additional Information contact Larry Simmons, President (806) 441-8564 or Chuck Green, Market Manager (512) 779-2720. Find out more on Facebook at Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market.