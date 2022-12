LUBBOCK, Texas—Members of the Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 held a Christmas party for the veterans at Crown Point Health and we stopped by. The veterans made their lists and were gifted at a special party. They enjoyed fellowship, snacks and live music. One member says that giving back to children and veterans is what they do throughout the year. For more on Crown Point Health Suites, take a virtual tour at: crownpointhealth.com or call 806-687-6640.