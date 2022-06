LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market is Bringing Lubbock’s local food producers and consumers together every Saturday Late May through Mid-October 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 19th Street & Buddy Holly Avenue in the Depot District. The next market is Saturday June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 19th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.