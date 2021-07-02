Lubbock Fire Department reminds you to stay safe this holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – As the 4th of July weekend approaches, the Lubbock Police Department, along with Lubbock Fire Rescue, are reminding citizens that fireworks, of any fashion, are not allowed within the Lubbock city limits.

According to the Lubbock Code of Ordinances Article 10.08, violators can be fined up to $1,000.

Residents are allowed to shoot fireworks in the extra-terrestrial jurisdiction (ETJ) portion of Lubbock County. Phillip Grandon, spokesperson for Lubbock Fire Rescue, said if residents choose to do so, safety should be a top priority.