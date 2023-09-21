LUBBOCK, Texas—Head out to the 2023 Lubbock Fit Block Party Saturday, October 23 beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be over 40 businesses, including Powerhouse Nutrition at Gym Culture with multiple fitness celebrities in house! All the proceeds from this event will be helping CASA serve more children in foster care across the South Plains. Bring your families out and spend the day with us! Learn more about local businesses, learn from individuals in the health and wellness industry working for a greater cause and building up our community! Find out more on Facebook at Gym Culture.