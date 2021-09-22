Lubbock group of women coming together for support on infertility

LUBBOCK, Texas – Infertility affects 1 in 8 couples. It is something many women face, but very few can find the support they need. There have been so many times Jennifer and Charley have sought out local support groups, and never been able to find one. Now they have a group just for that with about 20 members so far that have joined our group online. They have been having in person support group meetings at market street on the patio twice monthly. Charley works at the Lubbock Mahon Library and can offer a meeting space with adequate room for our growing group. We are excited to partner up together and have our first meeting on October 6th if anyone wants to join or find out more information.