LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said on its website it is an ecumenical Christian organization that builds simple, decent, and affordable quality housing for individuals and families with low to moderate income. Since 1987, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has built or repaired over 150 homes, providing shelter for more than 500 adults and children. Habitat’s homeownership program is not a hand-out, but a hand-up. Get involved at lubbockhabitat.org