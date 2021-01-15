Lubbock Habitat needs volunteers to build for Martin Luther King Day on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Habitat is calling on volunteers and employees who are off work, to spend Martin Luther King Day building homes and serving others. The special workday will take place Monday, January 18th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The volunteers will be working at the Talkington Addition construction site at 404 N. Guava.

Anyone wanting to volunteer is encouraged to reach out to Lubbock Habitat by e mailing Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org or call (806)763-4663. Volunteers do not need any skills, but must be 18 years of age and wear close toed shoes. Individuals are welcome to bring tools or utilize what we have on hand. As usual, most of the work will be conducted outdoors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to promote safety during the COVID crisis.