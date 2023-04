LUBBOCK, Texas—The SLC Prom at Lubbock High School is raising money and awareness for this very special event. The students are raising money with a coffee cart, bake sales, donations and sponsorships. We can also help when we eat at One Guy from Italy at 4320 50th Street on April 4; mention the SLC Prom and they will donate a portion of the proceeds. Find out more by reaching out to Christina Osborn 806-219-1688.