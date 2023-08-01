LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock ISD’s Muttley Crew began five years ago with three teams, and has grown today to include 67 teams with 72 dogs. This program has been adopted by 37 other districts in Texas and 4 other states. Almost every Lubbock ISD campus has a therapy dog working part-time or more, utilized in various ways to support students and staff – dealing with stress, processing mental health concerns, and boosting academic engagement. Aside from taking care of Lubbock ISD, they also deploy to help other districts, like Andrews, Floydada, Snyder, Abernathy, and Uvalde. The Muttley Crew helps organize monthly training for both handlers and dogs to ensure they are prepared for a variety of situations. Find out more at facebook.com/LubbockISDMuttleyCrew.