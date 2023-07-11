LUBBOCK, Texas—While Lubbock County was founded in 1876, humans have lived here for 12,000 years, the Landmark shows a record of animal habitation dating back 3 million years. The Lubbock Lake Landmark’s continuous record of human habitation dating back 12,000 years is something no other North American site can equal. The Landmark is celebrating 50 years of continuous research and public programming with a week of free, family friendly activities from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Tuesday July 18 through Saturday July 22. For information about Celebration Week, including the daily schedules, go to lubbocklake.ttu.edu.