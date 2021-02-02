Lubbock Lions Club to hold Pancake Festival virtually this year

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Lions Club Board of Directors has made the decision to have a virtual 69th Annual Pancake Festival, scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021. The decision was made from an abundance of research and discussion regarding public health and wellness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid face to face interactions at the event. The Lions Club leadership Board and Pancake Co-Chairs have decided to have an alternate event, a virtual event hosted through social media – Facebook. This will still consider the health and safety of the lions, attendees and volunteers which are the top priority.

This was a difficult decision for our organization not to host the event however in the effort to make the best of a challenging situation the Pancake Co-Chairs have considered an event that will involve the Lions, Volunteers as well at the community. The will be a Facebook Event “Pancakes@Home” for the Lions to be involved as well as engage the community to share the families eating pancakes at home, whether for breakfast, lunch, or supper. We will also share Lions Club information in regards to the organizations that we serve as well as the sponsors that have contributed to the event.

The Pancake Festival is the major fundraiser for the Lubbock Lions Club and each year provides donations to over 30 charities. We are aware of how many lives that have been touched by our service projects. This is a great tradition and the Pancake Festival is an event we are proud to present each year. It gives our entire community an opportunity to gather and support many worthy causes. This year due to the current covid pandemic, we will focus on the top four organizations to raise funds to support Catholic Charities adult eyeglass program, the LISD children’s eyeglass program, Boy Scout Troop 157, and the Texas Lions Camp.

This will certainly be a unique and unusual way to share pancake stories, but why not. Let’s make the best of the situation, have fun, and still raise awareness and money for those agencies that we serve. We are grateful to the many sponsors, partners, and Lions who continue to support the Lubbock Lions Club and Pancake Festival each year. We look forward to getting together for pancakes soon.

For more information, visit the Lubbock Lions Club website at www.Lubbocklions.org and our Lubbock Lions Club Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lubbocklions/