LUBBOCK, Texas—The Together Fundraiser is Lubbock Live’s benefit concert that helps raise funds for the organization to put on their larger fundraising event, the Lubbock Live Festival for the Arts. The Lubbock Live Festival is an annual arts and music festival that brings together artists to raise funds for a local arts non-profit organization. Tickets for the Together Fundraiser are $50 dollars and can be purchased online at www.lubbocklivefestival.com/together-fundraiser or at the door on Saturday, July 29, 2023 starting at 5:30pm.