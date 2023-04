LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Master Gardener Association Spring Plant sale is April 15 starting at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or sell out. This annual sale will be at Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue. Enter through the East doors facing the ballfield. They will have flowers, vegetables and herbs, all grown here in Lubbock and ready to plant. All net proceeds to the LMGA scholarship fund. Find out more at lubbockmastergardener.org.