LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Matadors have a big day planned for Saturday, June 10. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. the day will kick off with a match between the Police Vs. Fire Department. This game is free to attend. There will be fun giveaways and a code to purchase a discounted ticket to watch the Lubbock Matadors at 7:30 p.m. at lubbockmatadors.com. This game is sponsored by Whataburger and the non-profit partnership is Special Olympics Texas.