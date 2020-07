LUBBOCK, Texas – With August right around the corner and school just as close, Lubbock Mom’s put together a list of useful references for you to know about making the right decision for you.

The link for all the information is linked here.

Direct link to Distance Learning guide/Will update with homeschool info: https://lubbock.momcollective.com/lubbock-resources/distance-learning-and-educational-resources-with-lubbock-moms-blog/