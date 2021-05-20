Lubbock Moonlight Musicals is back with awesome concerts and a fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Moonlight Musicals inspires audiences throughout the summer with fun and exciting musicals at the Amphitheater in Mackenzie Park, as well as with their Moonlight Broadway productions during the fall and spring. Making use of the fantastic talent of Texas Tech students and actors from the Lubbock community, Lubbock Moonlight Musicals is able to produce shows that thrill their audiences, whether a sophisticated theater viewer or a first-timer.

After a long time of no performances they are back with a great lineup and an awesome fundraiser! Reserve yours tickets for the Bloom and Grow Picnic to enjoy a private performance of The Sound of Music and a magical evening complete with Dinner Al Fresco and a Silent Auction. Tickets are available at www.moonlightmusicals.com/tickets for both the fundraiser and other musicals.