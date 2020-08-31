Lubbock Music Now 2020 album is now out for you to enjoy local artists

LUBBOCK, Texas -The Lubbock Music NOW 2020 album lineup is complete and features 21 artists who provide the soundtrack for the city.

This year’s album includes 10 artists who are new to the project, a record number of first-time acts. Since the Lubbock Music NOW project debuted in 2016, this year’s album brings the total of songs by local artists featured on the album to 93.

The artists selected for the 2020 Lubbock Music NOW album, with song titles, are:

Alma Quartet – “Solitude”

Bob Simpson – “Tell Me”

Cade Gregg – “Faith”

Calistro Junior Vasquez – “Blue”

Cary and Steve – “Playscape”

Chris Bone Garza – “World We Live In”

Clifton Castle – “Unbreakable Walls”

D.G. Flewellyn – “Just Let Me Love You”

Drake Hayes Band – “Nowhere Texas”

Hannah Jackson – “Prairie Eyes”

Heather Savonne – “Found in You”

Jenni Dale Lord Band – “Smile”

Jerry Serrano – “Dig Your Grave”

Keedra Johnson – “Nobody”

Madelyn Mandry – “Fall for You”

Outwest – “Simple Feelings”

Petrichor, Ltd. – “The Other Side”

southstate – “Myb Nxt Yr”

Spur 327 Band – “82 to Idalou”

Steve Garry – “Flatland Blues”

Thomas Craig Elliott – “Runaround Blues”

The album release is set for fall 2020 and will feature the artists playing their song along with some surprise guests. This year’s Lubbock Music NOW album is presented by H-E-B.