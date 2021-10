LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock’s 13th annual Pumpkin Trail is opens Thursday, October 21st at 6 p.m. and will run through Sunday, October 24th! Each year Lubbock Parks and Recreation opens the trail to the community to enjoy hundreds of homemade pumpkins for local families and businesses! Don’t miss out on this fun event and head over to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum!