LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock Parks and Recreation is in full swing preparing programs for your kids to participate in. They’re currently offering a home training program for kids to know what to do when they’re home alone. Plus, karate classes are now open for only $15 per month.

Take a look at this video to get all the details on how your kids can participate in karate classes and the home safety training.

For more information visit: Lubbock Parks & Recreation.