Lubbock Parks and Recreations in full swing with lots for the community to do this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Parks and Recreation for all kinds of fun this summer, from the pools, lakes, event centers and event 2021 Movies In The Park Summer Series!

Check out their website here for more details.

All ages welcome, and it is free!

– Friday, June 18th: Sonic The Hedgehog at Mae Simmons Park

– Friday, July 9th: Croods: A New Age at Copper Rawlings Park

– Friday, July 23rd: Tom & Jerry at Safety City

-Tuesday, August 3rd: Raya The Last Dragon at Maggie Trejo Park

– Friday, August 6th: Grease Sing Along at Maxey Park