LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a Sip ‘N’ Shop for the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. The event is August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Atrium at Jerry’s, 10409 FM 1585. Proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. Find more information on the Facebook page Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association or by emailing lubbockpediatriccancerwalk@gmail.com.