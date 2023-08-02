LUBBOCK, Texas—Back to school and ice cream have a nice ring. Lubbock Pediatric Dentistry is hosting their Back to School Bash with free ice cream, food, school supplies, dental screenings, and more on Monday, August 7 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 6309 4th Street, Suite 100. Find out more by reaching out to LPDO at 806-516-0090 or on social media: LUBBOCKPEDIATRICDENTISTRY.