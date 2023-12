LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Lubbock Police Department is having an entrance level exam on Saturday, January 13. You can apply before January 10 at 5:00 p.m. at Lubbockpolice.com. The LPD academy runs Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is a 6 month process. Find out more at LPDrecruiting@mylubbock.us or on Facebook, Lubbock Police Academy.