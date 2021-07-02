Lubbock Police Department’s Explorer Program now open to become an effective member of society

LUBBOCK, Texas – The mission of the Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program is to develop responsible, educated, and capable youth in our community. The program strives to offer explorers the opportunity to build characteristics and qualities needed to become an effective and contributing member of society. Explorers will ultimately obtain an awareness of the complexities of Police service, leadership, teamwork, and community involvement.

The Lubbock Police Department is proud to sponsor a training program for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement. The Explorer Post is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21. As a member of the Explorer Post, we will provide you with an opportunity to learn:

Penal Code

Traffic Law

Code of Criminal Procedure

Traffic Direction

Crime Scene Search

Hostage Negotiation

Interview Techniques

Explorers also learn how to conduct high-risk traffic stops, execute search warrants, building searches, robbery in progress, and many others. As an LPD Explorer, you will learn and practice the same skills as a law enforcement officer.

Applicants may also contact Corporal Blanco at 407-8997. Applications are open now until July 16 at 5 p.m.