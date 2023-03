LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Small Business Development Center of Lubbock is here to celebrate National Small Business Week with The Farm House by presenting them with the 2022 Restauranteur of the Year certificate. Lubbock SBDC has been supporting businesses for the last 35 years. They offer a multitude of services for small businesses. Lubbock SBDC is located at 5001 West Loop 289. Reach out for more information on americasbdc.lubbock@ttu.edu, Lubbocksbdc.org. or by calling 806-745-1637.