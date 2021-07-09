Lubbock Sports Partners with USA Boxing to Host the 2021 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas – More than 1,100 athletes, nearly 700 coaches and over 80 officials from across the country will make their way to Lubbock, Texas to compete in the 2021 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival with USA Boxing from July 7 – 17, 2021.

“On behalf of our members, USA Boxing Board of Directors and our staff, we are thankful for the City of Lubbock to welcome us for our 2021 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival,” said Mike McAtee, executive director of USA Boxing. “We are excited to continue our return to boxing during these still difficult times for many. We look forward to having a safe and exciting week of boxing, and hope the people of Lubbock can come out and enjoy the next generation of boxing champions that will be competing here.”

Over the ten days of competition, athletes from the east coast to the west coast will meet in the ring at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1500 Mac Davis Lane. Both male and female boxers from the ages of eight to 39 years old will compete in the national tournament that will be broadcasted live across the world.

Beginning Thursday, July 8, the Summer Festival will kick off the boxing event, and will conclude on Sunday, July 11. Following the Summer Festival, boxers will meet in the ring on Monday, July 12 to compete in the USA Boxing Junior Olympics. This competition features world-class competitors, some of whom are projected to box in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

Spectators are invited to attend the Opening Ceremonies on Monday, July 12 at noon where local leaders, USA Boxing officials and renowned boxers will speak following the parade of athletes. Admission to the Opening Ceremonies as well as each day of competition is free and open to the public. For a complete schedule of events and competition, visit the USA Boxing website.

“Each boxer stepping into the ring has the potential to be an Olympian, and we are proud to be the host of the 2021 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of Lubbock Sports. “As Lubbock welcomes athletes from across the country to compete in this event, the “Hub City” further establishes itself as a premier sports destination. We look forward to the competition and wish good luck to all of the competitors.”