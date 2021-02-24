Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Presents Education Concert for Local Students

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will present their 2020-2021 Season Education Concert on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. This concert will be livestreamed to thousands of local students. Students will experience selections from the LSO’s upcoming Peter and the Wolf concert, which will be presented in entirety for the public on February 27 and 28.



Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf is a symphonic fairy tale for children. Composer Prokofiev wrote the orchestral music to illustrate the tale told by an on-stage narrator. Different instruments illustrate different characters in Prokofiev’s story. LSO Education Director Jeanette Markee said this performance will not only be entertaining for students, but also educational.

