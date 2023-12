LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah on December 16 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Preforming Arts and Sciences. Handel’s Messiah being played by the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra and features from the First United Methodist Chancel Choir. This is a fixture of the holiday season including photos with Santa. Visit lubbocksymphony.org/messiah for tickets or call (806) 762-1688. Use the password: handel23bogo at checkout for a buy one get one exclusive offer.