LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its first Masterworks concert of the 2023-2024 season, “Rhapsodies,” on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, sponsored by City Bank of Lubbock. This concert features a blend of jazz and classical music, with guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel. In recognition of the centennial celebration of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel created the Rhapsody National Initiative and commissioned Peter Boyer to compose a new work for piano and orchestra inspired by the iconic masterpiece. To showcase this new work, “Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue,” which symbolizes the American flag, performances will be held in all 50 states over three years. Tickets start at $25. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.