Lubbock Virtual 2nd Chance Run Raising Awareness to Save More Lives

LUBBOCK, Texas – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted public events, but it hasn’t stopped LifeGift, transplant recipients, donor family members and donation advocates from raising awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation. The Lubbock 2nd Chance Run is taking place Saturday, August 7th as a virtual run and is being generously sponsored by CareDx, UMC Health System, Fox Pest Control, Fitness Specialist and honorary sponsor First Progressive Baptist Church.

Donate Life Texas and LifeGift invite you to spend a morning celebrating the gift of life. You can run or walk 1 mile or 3.1 miles (5k) individually, wherever you are. The Donate Life Texas 2nd Chance Run hosted by LifeGift honors organ, eye and tissue donors in 109 Texas counties in North, Southeast and West Texas. While celebrating the lives saved and offering hope to those still waiting, the event raises awareness of the need for organ, eye and tissue donation across the state.

Linda Murph, a long-time LifeGift Ambassadors of Hope volunteer, received a liver transplant in 1999 and is thankful to the donor who gave her this lifesaving gift. “One of the ways I honor my organ donor each year is by participating in the 2nd Chance Run. I don’t usually run/walk but I enjoy working the Donate Life booth so I can help register those who want to be donors,” says Murph.

“I want to spread the word about the importance of organ and tissue donor registration, adds Murph. “By registering to be an organ donor, you are giving life to others. Because of my donor’s generous gift of life, I’m here to help raise awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation.”

Registered 2nd Chance Run event participants will receive a commemorative 2nd Chance Run 2021 t-shirt. We also will actively promote our virtual event on social media, sharing photos and comments of support to our donor families, transplant recipients and other members of our LifeGift community.

“In order to continue serving our community in the safest way possible, we decided to host our Annual Donate Life Texas 2nd Chance Run event virtually again this year,” says Kevin Myer, LifeGift president and CEO. “This event makes it possible for us to honor our heroic donors and their courageous families and spread awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.”

Please visit our Lubbock 2nd Chance Run website to register and view how this virtual event will work.

Be sure to join us on our Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages as we honor online our donors, recipients and their families as well as educate on the importance of organ and tissue donor registration.

What: 5th Annual Donate Life Texas 2nd Chance Virtual Run

Who: Transplant recipients, donor family members, healthcare professionals, donation advocates and the entire community are invited to participate

When: Saturday, August 7, 2021

Website: Lubbock 2nd Chance Run