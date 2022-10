LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.