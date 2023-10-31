Kidpreneur Lubbock is owned by Katy Skinner and she helps kids ages 6-18 take their business ideas and run with them. This weekend, November 4th, the 4th Annual Lubbock Children’s Business Fair is being held at the Science Spectrum. You can find over 50 kids who have over 40 businesses at the one day Marketplace. These kids learn how to make their ideas come to life. They will be selling a variety of goods.

The community is really encouraged to come out and support these kids and their hard work. The marketplace will be open from 10:30am to 3:30pm and is FREE to attend.

For more information you can find them on Facebook: Kidpreneur Lubbock or on Instagram: @kidpreneurlubbock