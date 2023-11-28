LUBBOCK, Texas—Lululemon wants the Lubbock area to know just how important community is by hosting an event that gives back. Pickle with a Purpose has a mission to help the local youth at the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch with donations from everyday essentials to Christmas wish list items. The community can help by participating in this free event, donating items from the list and business sponsorships. Find out more at williamtlatu@gmail.com or on Instagram @heir_latu.