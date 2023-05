LUBBOCK, Texas—The Small Business Development Center is hosting a Food Truck Festival in honor of National Small Business Week. Make plans to grab a bite and support local on Tuesday, May 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Food Truck Festival will be set up in the SBDC parking lot at 5001 West loop 289. Find out more at lubbocksbdc.org/food-truck-festival.