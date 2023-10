LUBBOCK, Texas — Each year, the Lubbock Women’s Club hosts their annual Christmas Bazaar! This year’s ‘Magic of Mistletoe’ event will be at the Women’s Club on November 10th. It’s all day, from 11:00am-7:00pm, and will be $30 per person. This event is open to the public, and your ticket will get you some raffle tickets, plus some delicious food from the amazing chef at the Women’s Club. There will also be a happy hour from 5:00pm-7:00pm that day; you don’t want to miss this!