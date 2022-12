LUBBOCK, Texas— Main Event Entertainment is a spacious venue with party rooms offering bowling, laser tag, mini-golf, an arcade, food and more. They are partnered with Lubbock Dining for Charities and this month a portion of the proceeds go to support Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. They are located at 6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy in Canyon West, or reach out at 806-792-3333, mainevent.com/locations/texas/Lubbock. Find out more about Dining for Charities at diningforcharitieslub.com.