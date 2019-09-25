Make your dog the perfect toy with tips from Rocking Paw

LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking for a good, safe way to keep your dogs entertained, Jolynn Payne from Rocking Paw takes you through a step-by-step guide to making your pet the perfect toy. Take a look at this video to see how you can make yours.
by: Raché AhdeyPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking for a good, safe way to keep your dogs entertained, Jolynn Payne from Rocking Paw takes you through a step-by-step guide to making your pet the perfect toy. Take a look at this video to see how you can make yours.