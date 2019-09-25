1  of  2
Breaking News
Police release video, ask for help in Andre Emmett murder Covenant releases statement on allegations of Medicaid, Medicare fraud
Teacher Of The Week

Make your dog the perfect toy with tips from Rocking Paw

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking for a good, safe way to keep your dogs entertained, Jolynn Payne from Rocking Paw takes you through a step-by-step guide to making your pet the perfect toy. Take a look at this video to see how you can make yours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar