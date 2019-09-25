Make your dog the perfect toy with tips from Rocking Paw

LUBBOCK, Texas--The Hilliard Office Solution's Teacher of the Week goes to Ms. Melissa Bates. We congratulate Ms. Bates on her hard work as an art and English teacher and the cheer sponsor for the Whitharral School District. Congratulations Ms. Bates and thank you for all that you do for the students of Whitharral and for allowing us to celebrate you! Take a look at this video to hear from the humbled teacher.